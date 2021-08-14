Moriah Ann Benz

Our beautiful daughter, Moriah Benz "Mo," age 29, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by her family. Moriah fought her battle with cancer with courage, dignity and grace. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at Essentia St. Joseph's Hospital, Brainerd and The Mayo Clinic, Rochester for their wonderful care over the years. She was a true warrior, rarely complained and always faced each day with putting her children first. Moriah loved her children Jace, Saddie, and Casey more than anything in the world. She spent every moment she could, building memories and taking pictures with them. They loved to spend time at the beach, the park and riding bikes. Moriah also loved snowmobiling, dirt biking, 4 wheeling, and jeeping with her fiance, Alex. She loved to draw, paint, play drums and deer hunt. She raced snowmobiles with MN North, often beating the guys, and taking 1st place trophies. Moriah was an ironworker for union #512 and worked as a server for many area restaurants.
She was born in Hibbing, Minn., and grew up in the Pequot Lakes, Minn., area. Moriah loved her family and friends deeply, and had so much empathy for others who were battling cancer. Until we meet again, we will love you and cherish all our wonderful memories.
Moriah is survived by her children, Jace Gormley, Saddie, and Casey Koch; parents, Gregg Benz, Julie Johnson; brother, Danial Benz; fiancé, Alex Hlavinka; step grandpa, DuWayne "Bud" Hanson; uncles, Dennis (Sheryl) Benz, Scott (Kandi) Benz; aunt, Penny (Jim) Wilkerson; step aunts, Lynda Johnson, Brynda Bemis; step uncle, Greg (Teri) Hanson; along with many cousins; special friends, Kasey Haehnel and Kat Nistler; and many other dear friends.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Gerald and Grace Benz, Gary Johnson, Ruth Hanson; brothers, Matthew and Jeremy Clemons; aunts, Tracy Mansfield, Cheryl Skusevich, Audrey Benz; step cousins, Dustin Guddeck and Kelsey Hanson.
Services for Moriah will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 5064 County Rd 13 Nisswa, Minn., with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing, Minn., with a Celebration of Life following at the Benz Farm, 2870 County Road 444, Hibbing.
Arrangements with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.
