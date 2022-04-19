Monica Jean Plombon-Tobey, 46, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 15, 2022. She was born on December 15, 1975, to Gene and Donna in Hutchinson, Minn. Monica graduated from Buhl High School in 1993, and then received her bachelor’s degree from Mankato State.
Her career as a social worker involved helping people with daily needs, especially housing. On September 10, 2020, she was united in marriage to Cliff Tobey. Together they enjoyed traveling and being outdoors. Among her hobbies were working in her vegetable garden, making phenomenal meals, cheering on the Vikings, enjoying girls weekend, and being secretary at the curling club. Most importantly, she loved being a mother to her sons.
Monica is survived by her husband, Cliff; her sons, Mason Hill and Brody Hill; her mother and stepfather, Donna and Dick Marks; her stepmother, Cheri Plombon; brothers, Mark Plombon and Casey (Jessica) Plombon with nieces Zoe and Tia; father-in-law, Leland Tobey; and many special relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Plombon.
Funeral services will be Friday, April 29, 2022, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate. Reception will be immediately following at the Kinney-Buhl Senior Center in Buhl. Burial will be in the Buhl Cemetery at a future time.
