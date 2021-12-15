Mona Joyce Strom Bullert Jarnstrom, 93, of Lake Vermilion-Tower and Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away on Dec. 13, 2021, at Edgewood due to Leukemia.
Mona was born September 21, 1928, in Eveleth to John Arthur “Art” and Eva Strom. She was best known for working in her father’s store on the main street of Eveleth, Strom’s Variety, and later the Ben Franklin Store. After graduating from Eveleth High School in 1946, she attended Eveleth Junior College and Duluth Business School.
She married Royal Jarnstrom in 1948 and together had four daughters. After Royal passed away in 1976 and left with 6 year old Kristie to raise, Mona attended Mesabi Community College and graduated from University of Minnesota, Duluth in 1980 with a degree in Business Education. Mona taught at Minnetonka High School, Minneapolis Technical College, and retired from Minneapolis North High School in 1993.
In 1993 she married Loyd Bullert and moved to Lake Vermilion, only three miles from the 1925 Jarnstrom family cabin where numerous kids learned to waterski, take sauna, and jump off the dock. After her worldly travels, sitting on the shore of Lake Vermilion at her cabin was Mona’s favorite place to be.
Mona is survived by her loving daughters: RaMona Walberg, Renee Holloway, Lynn Dee (Mark) Lehto, and Kristie (Marc) Baumgartner; grandchildren: Jeff (Jenny) Holloway, Matthew (Amanda) Holloway and Jesse (Abby) Brula; and great grandchildren: Rory and Drew Holloway, Will Holloway and Maddox Brula.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Royal Jarnstrom 1976; sister, Norma (Laurie) Aho 1977; beloved son-in-law, Don Holloway 2011; and husband, Loyd Bullert 2011.
The family would like to thank the loving staff at Edgewood who were Mom’s extended family and Essentia Hospice for their wonderful care. She will be remembered by her witty one-liners and easy going personality.
Memorials preferred to St. James Presbyterian Church, PO Box 413 Tower, MN 55790
Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2022.
