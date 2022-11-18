Molly Shega Fraboni
April 15, 1922—November 9, 2022
Molly Shega Fraboni, age 100, was born in Chisholm on April 15, 1922, to Agnes and John Shega.
She died peacefully November 9, 2022.
Molly was the youngest of eight children. She was a member of the girls Chisholm High School swim team. As an adult, she loved to swim at Lake Leander at frequent family picnics. A walleye fisherwoman, she kept up with her husband, Ray Sr. and the family to catch their limit on Lake Vermilion. She enjoyed polka music, dancing with her older sisters Anne and Fran at family weddings.
Molly married Ray Fraboni Sr. and they had five children. She was an Executive Homemaker (Molly’s words), as well as home office manager for Ray’s Glass Shop.
Molly & Ray volunteered for Meals on Wheels in the Virginia area. She was proud to help at the Servicemen’s Club in Virginia, serving meals & helping to make pasties. She was very well liked by everyone she met.
At her 100th birthday celebration Molly received the Key to the City of Virginia from Mayor Cuffe, in gratitude for her service.
She was a breast cancer survivor, a life-long walker, a skilled potica and bread maker, an avid Twins fan, a lover of laughter, chocolate and red wine.
Special thanks to the staff at Aurora Health Center and Hospice.
Molly is survived by her five children: Michael Fraboni, Jeff Fraboni (Margy), Ray Fraboni Jr. (Nancy), Susan Fraboni Keto (Alex) and Paul Fraboni (Julie). Molly is survived by ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Molly was preceded in death by her parents, seven older siblings and husband Ray.
The family held a private Celebration of Life for Molly.
We will miss her trademark smile and laughter.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home, Virginia, MN
