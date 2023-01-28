Mollie Pauline Siskar

Mollie P. Siskar, 101, of Eveleth died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Virginia.
She was born on May 25, 1921, in Eveleth to Louis and Angeline (Sterle) Putzel. Mollie graduated from Eveleth High School. Following graduation, her mother fell ill and Mollie became the caregiver to her family. She later met her husband, Joseph at a wedding in Gilbert and they were married on January 25, 1947, in Eveleth.
Mollie was a homemaker and also had worked at Cluett-Peabody Shirt Factory in Eveleth. She was a member of Auxiliary to Mesaba Range Post 1172 VFW of Eveleth and Resurrection Catholic Church where she often helped with funeral lunches. Following her husband’s retirement, they enjoyed traveling and attending his Army reunions throughout the United States. Mollie and her family also enjoyed their visits to Milwaukee to visit her sister. She was a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed making clothing, especially skirts for her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Haapala of Virginia; grandson, Christopher Haapala of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; son-in-law, Robert Haapala; and siblings.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, February 3, 2023, in Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Burial will take place in the Eveleth Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. To sign the guestbook, go to: www.cron-sheehy.com
To send flowers to the family of Mollie Siskar, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.