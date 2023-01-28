Mollie Pauline Siskar

Mollie P. Siskar, 101, of Eveleth died Friday, January 13, 2023, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Virginia.

Feb 3
Memorial Mass
Friday, February 3, 2023
11:00AM
