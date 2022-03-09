Mitchell Don Dormanen (Maki) passed away at St Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
He was born December 1961. Mitch spent his early years attending Eveleth School systems and graduated from Eveleth in 1980. He served in the Army with the 34th Engineering Company Battalion “Rock Rats” at Fort Riley, Kansas, as an equipment operator and explosives specialist. Upon discharge he worked for Walker Stone in Chapman, Kansas, as a heavy equipment operator. After 10 years in Kansas, he and his son Kevin returned to Eveleth and in 1999 he married the love of his life Karen Johnson Dormanen. He and Karen resided in Gilbert, Minn., and he worked for Hoover as an equipment operator for 25 years. He retired in November 2021.
Mitch is survived by his wife, Karen Dormanen; two children, Kevin (Tabby Lyndsae) Dormanen and Ryan (Nikki) de Vereaux; his grandchildren, Kyra and Conner Dormanen and Austin Stanaway. Also surviving is his adopted mother, Diana Killian; and step father, Gerald Killian; and step mother, Cheryl Maki; siblings: Lynn Burdges, Karen Moller (Roger), Dean Maki (Becky), Monica Gibson (Justin), Tanya Maki, Crystal Maki, Jim Pikula (Laurie), Brian Pikula (Carrie), Missy Mayry, Leah Smith (Jonah); several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Preceding Mitch in death are his natural parents, Kenneth Maki and Shirley Kivela; his adopted father, Maynard Dormanen and his wife, Genevieve Dormanen; step parent, James Kivela; brothers, Kevin Maki and Jesse Maki.
A Celebration of Life will be at Eveleth Park Pavillion on Saturday, June 4, from 2 to 5 pm.
