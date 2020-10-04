Mitchell Dennis Lind, born in Cook, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the age of 64 in Embarrass, Minn.
Mitch enjoyed hunting, his carpentry work and picking on his lifetime companion, Charlotte.
Mitchell is survived by Charlotte; his stepdaughter, Glenna and Mike Ingraham; and stepson, John; grandchildren: Levi, Maisson, Draven, Chase and Juel; his mother, Marilyn Lind; his siblings: Lisa and Gary Maki, Beth and Kirby Scholz, and Rob and Lisa Lind; nieces, nephews and great-nephews, and too many friends to list.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilfred Lind; and niece, Sarah Maki.
There will be no service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Range Funeral Home of Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
