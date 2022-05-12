Mitchell Dale Saltzman, loving grandson, son, and father passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the age of 41.
He was born March 26, 1981, in Virginia, Minn., the son of Marvin and Kristen (Solinger) Saltzman.
Mitchell was known for his kind, compassionate spirit, his quick wit, and his infectious smile. He loved his son, Landyn more than anything in the world. He loved playing hockey and baseball, riding dirt bikes and 4-wheelers, operating R-C vehicles, and working with his grandfather, LeeRoy in his garage. He served in the Army National Guard as a Recovery Tank Mechanic.
Mitchell is survived by his parents, Marvin Saltzman of Mountain Iron, Minn., and Kristen Peterson of Mountain Iron; son, Landyn Saltzman of Mountain Iron; sister, Samantha Martin of Mountain Iron; brothers, Dylan Peterson and Kyle Peterson, both of Moose Lake, Minn.; maternal grandmother, Joyce Solinger of Mountain Iron; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, LeeRoy Solinger; and paternal grandparents, John Saltzman and Olga Pucel.
The Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia, and will be live-streamed on the Bauman Family Funeral Home website. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Family and casket bearers will be leaving the church at 1 p.m. for the interment at the Rosy Cemetery (near Squaw Lake, Minn.) at 3:30 p.m.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
