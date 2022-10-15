Miriam M. Jones

Miriam Jones, age 88, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully at Grand Village Nursing Home of Grand Rapids, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

She was born March 26, 1934, in Hibbing to Isaac and Elina (Lehtonen) Luoma. Miriam went to Hibbing High School and later attended Hibbing Community College. She entered marriage with Thomas George Jones May 22, 1962. For a short time, she was a stenographer eventually becoming a full-time homemaker, where she raised six boys.

