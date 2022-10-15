Miriam M. Jones

Miriam Jones, age 88, of Hibbing, passed away peacefully at Grand Village Nursing Home of Grand Rapids, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
She was born March 26, 1934, in Hibbing to Isaac and Elina (Lehtonen) Luoma. Miriam went to Hibbing High School and later attended Hibbing Community College. She entered marriage with Thomas George Jones May 22, 1962. For a short time, she was a stenographer eventually becoming a full-time homemaker, where she raised six boys.
Miriam was a supporter of the Salvation Army and always tried to donate whenever she could. She was an avid reader mostly of the Bible and the newspaper. Miriam enjoyed long walks around Hibbing.
Miriam is survived by her six sons: Thomas (Cynda) Jones, Sioux Falls, S.D., James Jones, Palo, Minn., Ronald (Roxy) Jones, Minnetonka, Minn., Robert Jones, Hibbing, Minn., Donald Jones, St. Petersburg, Fla., Earl (Julie) Jones, Hibbing, Minn.; grandchildren and step grandchildren: Wyatt, Stephan, Chad, T.J., Evan, Cody, Ethan, Jack, Isaac, Eli.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Elina; husband, Thomas Jones; grandson, Geoffrey Stukey; and sister, Tyyne Luoma Ahlquist.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.