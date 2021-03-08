Minnie Marie Ball

Minnie Marie Ball, 96, a lifelong resident of Nashwauk, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 8, 2021.

Minnie was born Aug. 7, 1924, in Nashwauk to Fred and Opal (Colwell) Nyhus. Minnie was a member of the Cloverdale Mennonite Church; she was joined in marriage Sept. 12, 1941 to John Robert Ball. Minnie was known for knitting numerous pairs of mittens, quilting, baking and her infectious smile.

Minnie is survived by her children, Robert Ball of Savage, Minn., Charles “Chuck” (Pat) Ball of Cloverdale, Minn., Carol (Al) Kastonek of Pengilly, Minn., Carl (Terry) Ball of Hermantown, Minn., Jane (Glenn) Blair, Nashwauk, Minn.; siblings, Alice Elj of Nashwauk, Minn., Joyce Rude of Pengilly, Minn., and Henry (Janice) Nyhus of Lander, Wyo.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Opal; husband, John Robert Ball; sons, Cookie Ball, Fred Ball and one little angel infant boy; brothers, Floyd Nyhus, Harold Nyhus and Gilman Nyhus.

A private graveside service will be held at the Nashwauk Cemetery.

To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Minnie Ball as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries