Minnie Marie Ball, 96, a lifelong resident of Nashwauk, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 8, 2021.
Minnie was born Aug. 7, 1924, in Nashwauk to Fred and Opal (Colwell) Nyhus. Minnie was a member of the Cloverdale Mennonite Church; she was joined in marriage Sept. 12, 1941 to John Robert Ball. Minnie was known for knitting numerous pairs of mittens, quilting, baking and her infectious smile.
Minnie is survived by her children, Robert Ball of Savage, Minn., Charles “Chuck” (Pat) Ball of Cloverdale, Minn., Carol (Al) Kastonek of Pengilly, Minn., Carl (Terry) Ball of Hermantown, Minn., Jane (Glenn) Blair, Nashwauk, Minn.; siblings, Alice Elj of Nashwauk, Minn., Joyce Rude of Pengilly, Minn., and Henry (Janice) Nyhus of Lander, Wyo.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Opal; husband, John Robert Ball; sons, Cookie Ball, Fred Ball and one little angel infant boy; brothers, Floyd Nyhus, Harold Nyhus and Gilman Nyhus.
A private graveside service will be held at the Nashwauk Cemetery.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.