Milo “Wayne” Akerman, 93, passed away on March 17, 2023 at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl, Minn.
Wayne was born on Sept. 5, 1929, in Hoffman, Minn. He lived all his life in Minnesota working in the mining industry. Wayne married his high school sweetheart, Doris Finkelson, on July 1, 1950.
Wayne had a passion for classic cars, restoring and showcasing 1942 Chevys at car shows. He was a long time member of a Car Club cruising with friends. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Cherry area, and a fire warden for many years. Wayne was a lover of TV western shows. After he retired, they spent more than 20 years enjoying warm winters in Mission, Texas. He loved spending time with his family. We will miss his hugs and a kiss on the cheek.
He is survived by sons: Robert (Pam) of Zimmerman, Minn., Donald of Zim Minn., Dennis (Robin) of Pahrump, Neva., and James (Faye) of Virginia Minn.; daughters: Susan (Ron) Warner of Ankeny, Iowa, and Beverly of Burnsville, Minn.; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 2 sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; youngest son, Randy; daughter-in-law, Suzanne; parents, Walter and Ruth Akerman.
A celebration of life will be held later on in the summer.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia, Minn.
To plant a tree in memory of Milo Akerman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.