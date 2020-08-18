Milo A. Bergum, 89, of Eveleth, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Virginia.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1930, in Willmar, Minn., to Reuben N. and Hazel (Ellingson) Bergum. Milo was known as someone who could fix anything, whether it was at work, home, church or within his circle of friends and family. He brought smiles to Edgewood Vista staff, residents and guests when he played the piano with one hand and his harmonica with the other. He served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 1946 to April 1948 and is a WWII veteran, deployed in Germany during the occupation period at the end of the war. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Pat” Hendrickson on May 23, 1953.
Milo last worked as a welder at EVTAC, retiring in 1995.
He was a member of United in Christ Lutheran Church, Eveleth Elks Lodge 1161, Mesaba Range VFW Post 1172, the American Legion of Virginia and the Sons of Norway.
Milo is survived by sons, Russell (Catherine McBride) Bergum of Rochester, Minn., Glenn (Traci) Bergum of Saint Anthony, Minn.; daughter, Donna (Chris) Miller of Rochester, Minn.; grandchildren: Toby and Annika Bergum, Sylvie and Adrian McBride-Bergum, Marcus, Joel and Elisa Miller; great-grandchildren: Logan, Landen, Emery Pearl and Bo. He is also survived by his good friend, Lillian Luukkonen.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth “Pat” Bergum; daughter, Carole Jean Bergum; his brother, Howard; sisters, Lucille and Doris; and his parents, Reuben and Hazel Bergum.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at United in Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth. Pastor John Dietz will officiate.
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, in Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
Due to COVID19 restrictions, church capacity is limited to 60 people, masks are required and social distancing must be followed.
Burial will be in the Eveleth Cemetery immediately following the funeral.
Military honors will be accorded by Mesaba Range Post 1172, VFW of Eveleth.
