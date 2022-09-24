Mildred Taimie Haikio, 100, of Forest Lake, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Birchwood Health Care Center in Forest Lake.
Mildred was born Dec. 14, 1921, in Bovey to Selmi and Hilma (Luoma) Anderson. She was united in marriage to John Haikio in 1950. They lived in Toivola for 40 years and then moved to Hibbing in 1989. In 2011 they moved to Coon Rapids, Minn.
She belonged to Narve 92, VFW 8510 in Hibbing, and the Senior Citizen's Club in Toivola. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, working puzzles, making her favorite cookies for all occasions and also making her special spaghetti when her grandchildren came over. Most of all she enjoyed her family and her grandchildren and great grandsons most of all. She was a special person and loved everyone. She will be missed.
Survivors include her daughters: Marlene LeDoux of Blaine, Minn., and Margaret “Marge” Vietanen of Ham Lake, Minn.; three grandchildren: Donna Arnold, Robert Vietanen, Verne Vietanen III (Heidi Corbin); great grandsons: Joshua (Kristina) Arnold, Matthew (Paige) Arnold, Brady Vietanen and fiancee Kora Smeberg; sister, Nancy (Carl) Tinquist; brother: Wesley Anderson; sisters-in-law: Marilyn and Joy Anderson; several nieces and nephews.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; sons-in-law, Verne Vietanen Jr. and Steve LeDoux; granddaughter-in-law, Vikki Vietanen; sister and brother-in-law, Elvie and Everett Hiipakka; brothers: Ted, Harold, Howard, and Robert Anderson; three infant siblings; nephews: Greg and Glen Anderson and Terry Hiipakka.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Haikio as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.