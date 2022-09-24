Mildred Taimie Haikio

Mildred Taimie Haikio, 100, of Forest Lake, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Birchwood Health Care Center in Forest Lake.

Mildred was born Dec. 14, 1921, in Bovey to Selmi and Hilma (Luoma) Anderson. She was united in marriage to John Haikio in 1950. They lived in Toivola for 40 years and then moved to Hibbing in 1989. In 2011 they moved to Coon Rapids, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Haikio as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries