Mildred ‘Milly’ Zollar
July 22, 1930—December 28, 2022
Mildred “Milly” Zollar, age 92, of Duluth, Minn., passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Breck Homes in Bloomington, Minn.
Mildred Jean was born on July 22, 1930, to parents John and Frances (Stupca) Potocnik, in Elcor, Minn., a mining community on the Iron Range. Milly graduated from Gilbert High School, and she went on to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities campus, where she attained a Master’s Degree in Education. While teaching at West Junior High School in Duluth, she became acquainted with a fellow West teacher, Jack Zollar, and the rest is history… Milly and Jack were married on August 2, 1965, in Gilbert.
Milly took a break from teaching to raise their two sons, John and David, and was an incredible role model for them. She and Jack loved to support their sons’ endeavors, making sure to push them to excel in all aspects of their education—whether it be academics, athletics, or music! As the boys grew older, she returned to work, teaching Business Communications at the University of Minnesota-Duluth until she retired.
Milly loved to entertain, hosting family and friends at their home in the Lakeside neighborhood of Duluth. She was a talented cook and baker and made sure to feed everyone that came to their home. Milly also loved to bring her family back to her Iron Range roots, with trips to the family farm in Hutter. Birthday celebrations, holidays, and other family events at the farm provided many fond memories.
Milly was a devout woman of faith, and was deeply involved in her parish, St. Michael’s, in Duluth. She and Jack served as eucharistic ministers, offertory counters, and on the funeral luncheon committee. She also helped to coordinate various church events, brought fellow parishioners homemade meals, and transported church members to Mass. Her faith and generosity knew no bounds.
One of Milly’s greatest joys in life was becoming a Nana to her seven grandchildren. She valued every moment she spent with them and was thrilled to have them visit. She instilled the importance of family traditions in all of them—and made sure to spoil them too!
Milly’s wise advice, kindness, and love will forever be missed by her husband, Jack; sons, John (Karen) and Dave (Teri); grandchildren, Anna, Jacob, Joey, Lucy, Henry, Lydia, Carter; brother, Dick (Barb) Potocnik; brother-in-law, Andy Paris; and many loving nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Gen (Lindy) Phillipich, Mary Lou Paris, and Jack Potocnik.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Houlding On & Letting Go/Breck Homes (4232 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55409, houldingonlettinggo.org), St. Michael’s Catholic School (16280 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake, MN 55372), or memorial of donor’s choice.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 4-6 PM, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11 AM, with visitation from 10-10:45 AM, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside. Milly will be laid to rest on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 1 PM at Calvary Cemetery of Duluth, 4820 Howard Gnesen Rd, Duluth.
