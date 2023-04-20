Mildred 'Mickey' (Nelson) Jansson

Mildred ‘Mickey’ (Nelson) Jansson

Mildred “Mickey” (Nelson) Jansson, age 100, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Fairview Range Medical Center, Hibbing, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Jansson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries