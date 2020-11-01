Mildred Marie (Millie) Weappa of Mountain Iron, Minn., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn., with family by her side.
Millie was born on Sept. 29, 1941, to Eddie and Rosa Maninga at their family home in Green Valley Township, Menahga, Minn. Millie was married to Floyd Weappa on Feb. 20, 1960, and were united in love for 60 years.
Millie is survived by her husband, Floyd; her children, Scott (Cheryl) Weappa and Randa (Mark Frahm) Mattila; her grandchildren: Barret (Amber) Stavseth, Christopher Mattila, Jessi (Alton) Barfield, Casey Mattila, and Alexis Centers; and great-grandchildren: Isa, Aaliyah, Ameerah, Amiyah, Aneekah, Ashton, Gust, Luka, and Sophia Zoe. Millie is also survived by her brothers, Emil (Ida) Maninga and Don (Judy) Maninga; and numerous family members and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, June Nelmark; and her grandson, Benjamin Stavseth.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth for their care of Millie.
A private memorial service will be held for the family at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mountain Iron. Memorial donations can be made to the Angel of Hope, Children’s Memorial Park in Virginia.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
