Mildred Joy Fisher

Mildred Joy Fisher, age 94, longtime resident of Virginia died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Virginia.

She was born Jan. 5, 1928, in Grand Rapids, Minn., the daughter of James and Opal (Grundmeier) Meade. Mildred was united in marriage to Mike F. Fisher on Dec. 7, 1946, in Virginia.

To send flowers to the family of Mildred Fisher, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Nov 4
Visitation
Friday, November 4, 2022
12:00PM-1:00PM
Bauman-Cron Funeral Home
516 South First Street
Virginia, MN 55792
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 4
Memorial Service
Friday, November 4, 2022
1:00PM
Bauman-Cron Funeral Home
516 South First Street
Virginia, MN 55792
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load entries