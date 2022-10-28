Mildred Joy Fisher, age 94, longtime resident of Virginia died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care in Virginia.
She was born Jan. 5, 1928, in Grand Rapids, Minn., the daughter of James and Opal (Grundmeier) Meade. Mildred was united in marriage to Mike F. Fisher on Dec. 7, 1946, in Virginia.
Mildred worked at the Arrow Shirt Factory for many years. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She enjoyed making ceramics and playing BINGO.
Mildred is survived by her children, James (Wanda) Fisher of Biwabik, Minn., and Gwendolyn (John) Wudinich of Virginia; grandchildren: Rachael (Chad) Nordlinder, Patrick (Jennifer) Fisher, Todd Wudinich and Miranda (Jesse) Krulich; great-grandchildren: Alexis, Marina, Marcus, Mariah, Braylin, Mika and Kira; great-great grandson: Kingston; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike (1996); siblings, Ruth and Phyllis.
Visitation will be from 1Noon until the 1 p.m. Memorial Service Friday, Nov. 4, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Bill Hofdahl will officiate. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in the Spring.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
