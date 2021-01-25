Mildred Joan Klein

Mildred Joan (DeBot) Klein, 89, of Duluth passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Benedictine Health Center.
She was born in Duluth March 8, 1931, to Frank and Mabel (Chapman) DeBot. Mildred graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1949, she attended the College of St. Scholastica, graduating from the nursing program in 1953. She worked as an RN at St. Mary’s Hospital. On Sept. 26, 1953, Mildred married Jerome Klein. In 1958 they moved to Hibbing where her husband was manager of the Bridgeman Store. Mildred worked at Hibbing General Hospital and Golden Crest Nursing Home. She was a pro-life activist since 1976. She was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Mildred is survived by her four sons: Bill (Leah) Klein of Duluth, Jay (Dawn) Klein Jr. of Monument, Colo., Frank (Liz) Klein of Hibbing, Doug (Leslie) Klein of Hesperia, Calif.; one daughter, Laura (Kelly) Mielke of Lake City, Minn.; 14 grandchildren; two sisters, Theresa (John) Vaughn of Duluth, Rilla Anne (Bud) Opelt of Duluth; nieces, nephews and extended relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome; parents; a brother and a sister in infancy, brother, Frank DeBot Jr.; and a daughter, Barbara Rose Timmerman.
The Rev. Fr. Gabriel Waweru will celebrate a private Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing.
Interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Memorials may be made to Friends of the Sacred Heart of Florence, Inc., 8089 Mary Jane Dr, Manassas, VA 20112.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
