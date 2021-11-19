Mike Picek

Mike Picek, 88, of Cook, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at First Baptist Church, Cook. Visitation will be held again one hour prior to the service at the church.

