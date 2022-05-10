Mikala Ann Block May 10, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mikala Ann BlockJanuary 1, 1989 — May 7, 2022Mikala Ann Block, age 33, of Pengilly, Minn., and formerly of Nashwauk, Minn., died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 7, 2022.She was born January 1, 1989, in Hibbing the daughter of Todd and Ann (Harrold) Block. Mikala was a graduate of Nashwauk High School.Mikala was a member of the Triumphant Life Church. She enjoyed watching movies, reading books, going for walks, horseback riding, listening to music, pontooning on the lake, and swimming.Mikala is survived by her parents, Todd and Ann Block of Pengilly; siblings, Sheila Block, Savannah Block and Jade Block; and numerous extended family members and friends.She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; sister, Rebekah Block; brother, Anthony Block; and foster brother, Gage.A Celebration of Life for Mikala will be held at a later date.Memorials are preferred to Canavan Research Foundation at Canavan.orgFamily services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com. To plant a tree in memory of Mikala Block as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mikala Ann Block Architecture Sheila Block Daniel Gage Todd Anthony Block Memorial Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Woman dies after jumping from Highway 53 bridge Devan Jakob Mattson Timothy Blake Cherro Leon “Leo” Cherro Ella Perpich Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
