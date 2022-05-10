Mikala Ann Block

Mikala Ann Block

January 1, 1989 — May 7, 2022

Mikala Ann Block, age 33, of Pengilly, Minn., and formerly of Nashwauk, Minn., died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

She was born January 1, 1989, in Hibbing the daughter of Todd and Ann (Harrold) Block. Mikala was a graduate of Nashwauk High School.

Mikala was a member of the Triumphant Life Church. She enjoyed watching movies, reading books, going for walks, horseback riding, listening to music, pontooning on the lake, and swimming.

Mikala is survived by her parents, Todd and Ann Block of Pengilly; siblings, Sheila Block, Savannah Block and Jade Block; and numerous extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; sister, Rebekah Block; brother, Anthony Block; and foster brother, Gage.

A Celebration of Life for Mikala will be held at a later date.

Memorials are preferred to Canavan Research Foundation at Canavan.org

Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mikala Block as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries