Michelle (Shelly) Therese Kealy, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth Minn., after a short bout of cancer at the age of 52.
Michelle was born July 24, 1969, to Dennis and Florine Kealy, growing up in Buhl as the youngest of five siblings.
Michelle had a beautiful smile and the prettiest blue eyes that always had that sparkle. She had a great imagination for decor and had a good knack finding items at Thrift Stores and garage sales. Michelle was also good for being fashionably late for most events and loved her casinos, just like her grandma.
Michelle was a traveling nurse at heart. She knew her job well and was always challenging herself to learn more so this choice fit her career and her “never stay in one place too long” lifestyle. Her caring nature with her patients and others and also her way of meeting new people made this a great job choice for her no matter where she traveled to work. She loved her job, her patients and her co-workers and they in turn loved her. Coming from an Irish/Italian heritage, this all came easy.
Michelle is survived by her two children, Kailee (Mathew) Leathers - with Michelle’s first grandchild due November 1, (Scarlett Mae), and Kyle (Olivia) Mamula - Michelle’s second grandchild due in May 2022. She loved them to the moon and back. Michelle will be very much missed by her siblings, Kevin (Rita), Michael (Sheri), Denise (Art), and Brian (Sandy): nieces and nephews (who some thought she was just the coolest), Brandon, Jessica, Jillian, Kristin, Trevor, Lindsey, Connor, Tyler and Sam; great nieces and nephews; special friend, Dan Hansen; and her new puppy, Finn.
Michelle is preceded in death by her parents, Dennis And Florine; along with her grandparents, James and Gladys Kealy, and Florio and Mary Giannini; aunts and uncles; and cousin, Thomas.
Please join us for a celebration of life for Michelle on Saturday, Oct. 9, 1 p.m. at the Buhl-Kinney Senior Center 302 Frantz St., Buhl.
Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32-”And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ” Michelle loved life. Her life was shorter then she had planned and hoped for as she still had so much more to give the world… rest in peace dear Michelle.. Forever loved...Forever missed.
