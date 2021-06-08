Michelle "Shelley" Karen Voll passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 3, 2021, at St. Mary's hospital in Duluth, Minn. She was born Aug. 5, 1967, in Ely, Minn., to Melvin and Karen (Burshem) Voll. She graduated in 1985 from Ely Memorial high school and went on to attend business school in St. Cloud where she would receive her degree. On Oct. 24, 1987, she married Frank Joseph Akins in Ely. Frank and Shelley would reside in the Twin Cities area until 1998 then moved to Soudan, Minn. Shelley, while in the Cities area, worked for Norwest Mortgage Company before moving back to the Iron Range where she would work for CW Sato Travel in Ely.
Shelley loved enjoying the outdoors, traveling in her camper with Frank, working on her many flower gardens throughout her yard, crafting, cooking for many different occasions, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their events. She made every holiday and life event so special in her own crafty and creative OMA way. Shelley, when not spending time with her grandchildren and family, was busy making everyone happy. She had a heart that could fill a room, and the hugs that at just the right time would make everything better. Shelly's caring love and gentle touch will be missed by so many.
Shelley is survived by her husband, Frank; son, Justin (Dina) of Babbitt; two daughters, Allison (Ernest) of Ely and Erica of Soudan; mother, Karen of Ely; brother, Keith of Ely; sister, Nicole of Virginia; six grandchildren: Brayden, Ashton, Jazmyne, Hugo, Otto, and Lincoln; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin in 1991; and brother, Kevin in 1974.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, and more information will follow.
Shelley will be laid to rest next to her father and brother in Owatonna, Minn.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
