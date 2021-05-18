Michelle Austin, 50, of Rochester, Minn., passed away January 4, 2021, at her home.

She was born June 9, 1970, to Robert and Bonnie (Kitto) Espe in Hibbing, Minn. Michelle was a 1984 graduate of Hibbing High School. Following graduation she served in the Army during the Gulf War receiving an honorable discharge. Michelle enjoyed the outdoors and sailing. She is survived by her sons, Dillon Espe of Hibbingand Cole Ganske of Minneapolis, Minn.; brother, Donnie Espe; aunts, Penny Strafacci, Sandy Gustafson and Kathy Fischer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bonnie.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Mid-Range Honor Guard will accord military honors.

Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

