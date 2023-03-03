Michelle Anne “Shelly” Lubinski, 49, died peacefully at home in Soudan, Minn., on February 20, 2023, following an illness.
Shelly was born on June 8, 1973, in Forest Lake, Minn., to Gerald and Barbara (Babcock) Lubinski. Her school years were spent in Biwabik and Aurora and in 2006 she received her AA from Mesabi Community College in Virginia, Minn.
In recent years, Shelly developed a love for traveling, snowmobiling, and gardening. She also enjoyed the companionship of her cats, Smokey and Nifty. Shelly will be remembered for her fierce independence, adventurous spirit, and wonderful sense of humor.
Shelly is survived by sons: Jace Chilcott and Isaac Archambeau; mother: Barb Paquette; brother: Kevin; sisters: Linda, and Debra (Ron) Muth; maternal grandmother: Gerry; special niece: Aurora; longtime boyfriend: Robert “Bobby” Hujanen; siblings of the heart: Rhonda and Norm; numerous extended family and many lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and three grandparents
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date
Family services are provided by Bauman-Vermilion, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Tower. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
