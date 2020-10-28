Michael William “Mike” Schmidt, 75, of Buhl, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in the Fairview Range Medical Center.
He was born April 2, 1945, In Chicago, Ill., the son of Emil and Dorothy (Brown) Schmidt, was a graduate of Ely Memorial High School, Class of 1965; earned his welding certification at Dunwoody; and later earned a degree in Law Enforcement from Hibbing Community College. Mike married Gail Padgett in 2008 in Chisholm, and was a longtime resident of Buhl. He was employed by Reserve Mining Company; was a patrolman for the Buhl Police Department; and was the Police Chief in Kinney. Mike was a member of the Steelworkers Union, and served as a Union Steward while at Reserve. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, watching Minnesota Sports teams, and was a true outdoorsman. Mike was a generous, caring man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He also enjoyed decorating his home for the Holidays, and usually won the contest.
Mike is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter, Tina (John) Olson of Hibbing; son, David Schmidt of Duluth; siblings: Sharon Schmidt of Eveleth, Janet (Paul) Dunnom of Ely, Debborrah (Tom) Mesich of Fairmont, and Linda (Gary) Kottke of Lino Lakes; grandchildren: Chelsea Robinson, Stormy Gould, Trinity Olson, John Olson, and Cameron Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Rainy Rousse and Summer Rousse; niece and nephew, Denise Mattila of Britt and Dean Mattila of Forbes; great- nieces and nephew: Brandi Devyak-Monroe and Bryce Devyak; extended family, friends, and his furry friends, Gus and Misty.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Eric Schmidt; and Grandma and Grandpa Brown.
Services will be held at a later date.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at Billy’s Bar in Buhl from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov.1.
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.