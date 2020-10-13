Michael W. Mitshulis passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his home in Emily, Minn.
He was born Nov. 23, 1954, in Virginia, Minn., to Louis Jr. and Mary (Browder) Mitshulis. Formerly of Virginia, Isanti, and Robbinsdale, Mike graduated from Mountain Iron High School, Class of 1973, playing hockey and football. He retired from meat cutting after 35+ years at various stores and shops in Minnesota. Mike enjoyed fishing, skating, cooking, Meat Loaf, and the Packers.
MIke is survived by his son, Chad (Janice) Mitshulis of Isanti, Minn.; daughters, Andrea (Robert) Henson of Cumberland City, Tenn., and Lindsey Mitshulis of Minneapolis, Minn.; brother, Alan Mitshulis of Mountain Iron, sister, Tammy (Mark) Gaither of Gambrills, Md.; aunts, Patricia Mitshulis, Frances Mitshulis and Ruth Mitshulis; and uncles, George (Lynne) Mitshulis and Donald Welk; cousins: Ted, Tony, Annie, Michael and Katie; many nieces and nephews; and many friends from Emily, the Cities, and the Range.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Jr. and Mary; brother, Louis III; aunt, Toni Welk; and uncles, Marvin Mitshulis and Charles Mitshulis.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.