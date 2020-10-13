Michael W. Mitshulis passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his home in Emily, Minn.

He was born Nov. 23, 1954, in Virginia, Minn., to Louis Jr. and Mary (Browder) Mitshulis. Formerly of Virginia, Isanti, and Robbinsdale, Mike graduated from Mountain Iron High School, Class of 1973, playing hockey and football. He retired from meat cutting after 35+ years at various stores and shops in Minnesota. Mike enjoyed fishing, skating, cooking, Meat Loaf, and the Packers.

MIke is survived by his son, Chad (Janice) Mitshulis of Isanti, Minn.; daughters, Andrea (Robert) Henson of Cumberland City, Tenn., and Lindsey Mitshulis of Minneapolis, Minn.; brother, Alan Mitshulis of Mountain Iron, sister, Tammy (Mark) Gaither of Gambrills, Md.; aunts, Patricia Mitshulis, Frances Mitshulis and Ruth Mitshulis; and uncles, George (Lynne) Mitshulis and Donald Welk; cousins: Ted, Tony, Annie, Michael and Katie; many nieces and nephews; and many friends from Emily, the Cities, and the Range.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Jr. and Mary; brother, Louis III; aunt, Toni Welk; and uncles, Marvin Mitshulis and Charles Mitshulis.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Mitshulis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries