Michael T. “Sootie” Damjanovich, 73, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at home in Wilpen.
He was born July 19, 1947, to Mike and Amelia (Martinez) Damjanovich in Keewatin, Minn. After high school, Sootie achieved a two year degree from Itasca Community College. He later was employed with National Steel as a welder, retiring with over 30 years of service.
Sootie was the president of the Warlocks Hibbing Chapter, and a former board member of the Iron Range Racing Association. He loved riding his bike, trapping, fishing, and hunting as some of his favorite pastimes.
Michael is survived by his children, Mickey Damjanovich, and Marcus (Jennie) Damjanovich, both of Hibbing; his three beloved grandchildren, Maximus, Jozie, and Samantha Damjanovich; his great-granddaughter, Zoe; sister, Patricia (Art) Hill, Hibbing; his four nieces, nephews; and his dear friend, Denise Vesel of Nashwauk, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cyndi in February of 2017; his parents, Mike and Amelia; and his granddaughter, Amelia Damjanovich.
Funeral services for Sootie will be at noon, Saturday, June 5, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Matt Maki and Rev. Chris Champion will co-officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Friday, June 4, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The visitation will then continue one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Saturday.
A reception in Sootie’s honor will be held at the Warlock’s Club House in Kelly Lake following the memorial service.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.