Michael Sushoreba, Jr., 75, a lifelong resident of Chisholm, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, with wife Sally and sons Eric and Alex by his side.
Michael was born July 8, 1945, in Chisholm to Michael and Mary (Bryne) Sushoreba. He grew up on 5th Street South and graduated from Chisholm High School in 1963. He then attended Hibbing Community College and Bemidji State University where he earned his masters and administrative degree.
Michael’s career included teaching special education in Floodwood, Chisholm, and Hibbing. He was known as a kind, caring, compassionate person who loved his job. He retired as a special education director from Hibbing Public Schools.
Michael was in his true element when he was fishing or hunting. He was a fishing guide in the summers for many years with Nelson's Resort on Crane Lake. He loved fishing Crane Lake, Nameken and Lac Seul. Michael was a dedicated small game, trapper and deer hunter. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible at the fall hunting “shack”.
Through the years he was active in his community, belonging to the Chisholm Sportsman Club, the curling club, helping with Chisholm basketball programs, Chisholm Little League, Troop 17 based out of Hibbing, and the Knights of Columbus. Michael was always eager to help out in the community whenever needed.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Sally; sons, Eric, Alex, Michael and Kalen; four great sisters, Mariel Grubar, Carol (Jaren) Hendrickson, Marlys Sushoreba and Marilee (Mac Robinson) Sushoreba; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Rachel Gordon, Dr. Joshua Larson and the medical staff at St. Lukes. Also give another big thank you to Dr. Jarrod Buresh and staff at the St. Luke's Advanced Wound Care Center and the Chisholm Ambulance Service. Michael was always very appreciative of all the friendships he had working throughout his entire career. He had a special place in his heart for the school staff and personnel at the Lincoln Elementary School, where he substitute taught after retirement.
He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Visitation will continue from noon until the 1 p.m. funeral service on Friday, August 21, in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Coleraine.
Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.To leave an online condolence, visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com
