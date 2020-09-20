Michael Steven Mancina, 66, of Makinen, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at this home.
He was born on July 10, 1954, to James Mancina and Geraldine (Thomas) Mancina in Eveleth. He graduated from Washington High School in 1972. Following high school, he worked on sailboats in Santa Anna, Calif. Michael later returned to the Iron Range. He was united in marriage to Deborah Briski on Aug. 24, 1973. The couple built their dream home in Makinen, where they loved spending time together. Michael was employed as an equipment operating engineer for Local 49. He also ran a sawmill business out of his home.
Michael was a devoted father of his two sons. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and motorcycling. He will be remembered for his great strength, wisdom, and his kindness shown to all his family and friends.
Survivors include his two sons: Joshua Paul Mancina of Rochester and Jacob Keith (Amanda) Mancina of Duluth; two grandchildren: Kyle and Ace; his mother: Gerri and stepfather, Jack Makela of Gilbert; siblings: Toni Lee Reed of Harrisburg, Pa., Keith (Ella) Mancina of Eveleth, and Jeannie Kennedy of Spring, Texas; and many other family, friends and his dog, Lola.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Deborah; and his father, James.
A gathering of family and friends for Michael will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
A graveside service will immediately follow at the Eveleth Cemetery with Fr. Michael Garry officiating.
Social distancing and masks will be required.
