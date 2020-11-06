Michael S. Bodovinitz, 78, lifelong resident of Virginia, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Americare Lodges in Grand Rapids, Minn.
He was born March 27, 1942, in Virginia the son of John and Geraldine (Bloomquist) Bodovinitz. He was a graduate of Virginia High School and went on to attend Virginia Jr. College. Michael was united in marriage to Peggy Pipkin at the First Baptist Church in Alice, Texas in 1965. Michael was a Veteran of the US Navy.
Michael worked as a Supervisor at the Virginia Public Utilities. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Midway, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling.
Michael is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughter, Melanie Bodovinitz of Richfield, Minn.; grandchildren, Livia and Jonas Bodovinitz; sister, Marion Popelka of Midway, Minn.; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven; and brothers, John and Jerry.
At Michael’s request, no services will be held at this time.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
