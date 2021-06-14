Michael Richard Salo, born Oct. 17, 1939, passed away in the presence of family on Monday, June 7, 2021.
Michael, Mike, or Mickey depending on how you knew him had a long career in the railroad starting at the DM&IR railroad for two years followed by 40 years at Erie Mining/LTV Steel. He was an avid outdoorsman teaching his children about hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and making wood. Other interests included building stock cars where he spent many weekends at the Hibbing and Proctor racetracks and tinkering with his machinery and tractors. He is known for his stories and lore about his Finnish heritage and the hunting shack. He could mesmerize his audience for hours on end, but you always came away with some sage advice. Mike is well known and published by the Minneapolis Star Tribune for his deep knowledge and engaging sauna tours throughout the Embarrass area. Everyone who knew Mike would say that the lord blessed him with a heavy helping of ‘sisu.’
Michael is survived by brother, Doug (Nancy Grierson) Salo; sister-in-law, Judy Salo; children: Teri (John) Hilden, Kim (Robin Barbeau) Salo, Jodi (Mike) Schefers, Michelle (Jared) Wagoner and Travis (Kaylyn Mattson) Salo; a niece; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents, Eino and Lillian Salo; and brother, Robb Salo.
Per Mike’s wishes there will not be a formal service but a time to celebrate his life. Please join the family at Tank’s Bar & Restaurant 14 Alder Rd, Babbitt, MN 55706 from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday June 26, to share your stories and memories.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Mike Salo may be sent to Embarrass Town Hall 7503 Levander Rd, Embarrass, MN 55732 to be used towards historical tours.
