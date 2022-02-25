Michael Raymond Shoberg, Duluth, Minn., died Feb. 25, 2022, at home with family by his side. Michael was born Dec. 30, 1952, in Minneapolis to Raymond and Edna Shoberg. The young family moved to the Iron Range where his father worked for the iron mining industry. Mike attended grade school in Chisholm and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1970. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and spent his career as a professional consulting engineer.
Mike had the good fortune of marrying Lucia Baratto in 1977. His greatest sense of pride and accomplishment resulted from raising their two boys Jim and Tony.
His greatest hardship in life came in 2010 when he was diagnosed with a very rare form of cancer which required a liver transplant. He received a living donor “Gift of Life” from his sister Faye on April 6, 2011, for which he could never find the words to adequately describe his gratitude. He was deeply appreciative that his wife Lucia was his primary caretaker, but also saddened that she was burdened by his disease.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lucia Baratto Shoberg; their children, James (Molly) Shoberg and Anthony (Chandra) Shoberg; grandchildren, Isaac, Anja, and Amelia Shoberg; his siblings, Marjorie (David) Eberhardt, Jeffrey (Judy) Shoberg, Bret (Annette) Shoberg, and Faye (Cosmo) DiFazio.
A visitation will be held in the Dougherty Funeral Home, Hibbing from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. Graveside Service in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing.
We also wish to express our sincere gratitude to all the loving care and support from Kindred Hospice. Mike’s wish was to stay at home and without Kindred’s support, this would not have been possible.
Memorials are preferred to PSC Partners Seeking a Cure.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.