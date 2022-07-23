Michael Paul Demarais, age 74, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Rochester, Minn., after a 14-year battle with cancers.
Michael was born in 1947 to Angela and Kermit Demarais in Grand Rapids, the second of four boys. Mike attended Grand Rapids High School and was drafted to the United States Army in 1969. He was stationed in South Korea on the DMZ where our military veterans were exposed to agent orange. Upon returning from Korea, he attended Minneapolis Vo-Tech school and received his electrician degree. Mike married the love of his life, Kathleen Yost, on June 3, 1978. Mike and Kathy along with his younger brother, Pat, and his wife, Michelle, spent numerous years on the road traveling and working in various states as union construction electricians. They then settled back in Grand Rapids. Mike was proud of his 50-year electrical career and was a fiercely dedicated member of the IBEW 292 Electrical Union out of Minneapolis. He cared deeply about his brothers and sisters of the IBEW. Mike often shared stories of his travels with his buddies.
Mike was also very active in drag racing. He started racing with his friends, Colin and Bryan, in the later 1960s and did it up until a few years ago. His pride and joy was his 1969 Pontiac GTO that he brought new in 1969. Mike was instrumental in getting his brother, Joe (who is still racing), into the sport as well. Mike and Kathy raced at about almost every track in the upper Midwest, and it was very much a part of their lives.
Mike was an avid hunter and loved fishing. From salmon fishing with his brother, Tom, or fishing with his friend, Gary Black, Mike always enjoyed a good fishing trip! He also followed the Minnesota Twins and Vikings religiously.
Mike is now reunited with his dad, Kermit; mother, Angela; wife, Kathy; brother, Pat; sister-in-law, Dona; and stepson, Mark Yost.
Mike will be deeply missed by brothers, Joe Demarais, Tom (Cheryl) Demarais; sister-in-law, Michelle (Dennis) Scherf; nieces and nephews, Angie Demarais; Jesse (Alex) Demarais, Megan (Nate) Taggart, Michelle Demarais Gonzales, Nicole (Sam) Fortner, Julie Findley, Jody Pearson; brother-in-law, Steve (Denise) Gooch; stepdaughters, Brenda, Lori; a very special friend, Gary (Linda) Black; and numerous great nieces and nephews. The youngest referring to him as the ‘Muffin Man’ for the cornmeal muffin treats he would bake for them.
Mike’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the dedicated physicians and staff at Mayo Clinic who provided excellent professional medical care throughout Mike’s cancers that gave a quality of life that he thoroughly embraced and enjoyed.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, followed by the 11 a.m. memorial service.
Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, Minn.
The family invite all to come to the Locker Room, Coleraine, after the burial for a luncheon and continued celebration of Mike’s life.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
