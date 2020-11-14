Michael Palava

Michael P. Palava, 81, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Michael passed away in his Buck Lake home with his wife and best friend of 53 years, Karene, by his side.
Born on Nov. 22, 1938 in Keewatin, Minn., to his adored mother, Dorothy Marsh. After school, Michael served his country while stationed in New Orleans. Upon returning to the Iron Range, Michael worked for 40 plus years for the Hanna Mining Company. Michael’s passions included hunting, fishing and trapping with his many dear friends, especially his two greatest friends, Alan Marsh and brother-in-law, John Clifton. Michael enjoyed drawing in crowds of spectators when he and another best friend, Joe Petron, would cause a show during their golfing escapades. He spent countless hours recounting to his family of his adventures in the Army and trapping. Michael loved his children dearly and didn’t go a day without checking in on them. He enjoyed a full life with his family and friends including everything from boxing with Golden Gloves and racing stock cars to managing ball teams and coordinating years fishing trips with the guys.
Michael is survived by his wife, Karene (Clifton) Palava of Buck Lake; children: David Palava of Hibbing, Derrick Palava of Buck Lake, Tina Campbell (Chris Chrislock) of Eveleth, Trish Ellefson (Chris) of Hibbing, and Michael (Jodie) Palava of Buck Lake; grandchildren: Bobbie Lou Buus, Carrie Manner, Christina Campbell, Jordan Chellico, Tyler Campbell, Teal Campbell, Taylor Ellefson, Porsha Ellefson and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Dorothy (Marsh) Palava,; brother, Robert Palava; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Rose Clifton.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Rev. Kevin Olson from Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will officiate.
A visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will take place following the service at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements by the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
