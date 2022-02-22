Michael Nicholas Borovac

Michael Borovac passed away with his loving wife by his side on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the age of 78.
Mike was a proud Navy veteran and his love for his country was prominent every 4th of July at Side Lake. He worked for the telephone company and retired after 36 1/2 years with lifelong friendships. Mike will be remembered by those who loved him for being an incredible husband, father, avid hunter, and fisherman.
Heaven gained one of the best, but his larger-than-life stories will live on in our hearts forever. We are comforted to know that he was welcomed to heaven to what must be one heck of a card game.
Mike will be remembered by his adoring wife, Carole; and children, Chas (Tina) Grillo, Brit (Peggy) Borovac, Denise (Dave) Langlais, Rachel (Rick) Rondeau, Jason (Becky) Borovac, Dana (Frankie) Garofalo; siblings, Joyce (Gregg) Reynolds, John “Jack” Borovac, Mary Keele, Peggy (Chuck) Corazza and Clare (Chris) Scott. Mike will also be forever cherished by his 14 grandchildren, Katie (Frank) McGrogan, Jessi Langlais, Nick (Abbey) Langlais, Nick Borovac, Sarah Borovac, Monique Rondeau, Sophia Rondeau, Aubree Garofalo, Franchesca Garofalo, Ava Garofalo, Natalia Garofalo, Michael Borovac, Madeline Borovac and Oscar Borovac, 2 great-grandchildren, Frida McGrogan and Louis Langlais and countless other family and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bernadine Borovac; sisters, Patricia Small and Kathleen Borovac.
A celebration of life in memory of Mike will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held from 10 am until the service at 11.
Interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery at a later date.
