Michael "Mike" Ray McCabe, 74, of Grantsburg, passed away June 13, 2021, while visiting family in Michigan.
He was born Aug. 13, 1946, in Virginia, Minn., to Raymond and Catherine McCabe.
Mike married his high school sweetheart, Cathy, in 1970.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of WI, Stout, and taught Industrial Education and Driver's Training at the Grantsburg High School for 20 years prior to becoming self-employed in auto sales and glass repair.
Michael had a passion for family, friends, cars, laughter, and time up North at the cabin.
He liked to stay involved with many groups, including the Lion's Club and the Grantsburg Fire Department.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of over 51 years, Catherine; his children, Steven (Julie) McCabe and Kelly (Andrew) Smith; his grandchildren: Caitlin McCabe, Evelyn McCabe, Shelby Smith, Beatrice Smith and Andrew "Fitz" Smith; and his siblings, Shelby (Dan) Karakas and Marla Belt.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Mike was quiet with his generosity in the Grantsburg community. In honor of his memory, he would wish for us all to do the same.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.