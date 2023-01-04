Michael ‘Mike’ John Holland
March 24, 1949—January 3, 2023
Michael ‘Mike’ John Holland
March 24, 1949—January 3, 2023
Michael “Mike” John Holland, 73, of Chisholm, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at home.
He was born March 24, 1949, in Chisholm to Einar and Julie (Sertich) Holland. He graduated from Chisholm High School in 1967 where he was a proud member of the football team. He received a degree in Industrial Technology from St. Cloud State University where he discovered a fondness for the sport of fast pitch softball. Mike was united in marriage to Jane Rudstrom on March 23, 1974, in Chisholm and was a lifelong Chisholm resident. He worked as a sales engineer for Champion Inc. selling mining equipment to the area mining companies, as well as tool sales for Snap-on and Neu Tools before his retirement. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Chisholm K of C Council 3539, as well as an active member of the Chisholm Curling Club where he loved introducing new participants to the sport. Mike spent many years enjoying deer hunting, boating, and fishing, but spending time at Little Sturgeon was what he loved most. His claim was that he only missed one 4th of July at the lake in his 73 years. A special thank you to hardworking staff at Fairview Hospice. Mike will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Mike is survived by his wife, Jane; daughters, Lisa (Kyle) Dosch of Coeur d’Alene, ID and Michelle (Brian) Perpich of Chisholm; grandchildren, Greta and Daniel; brother, Rick (Mavis) Holland; brother-in-law, Don Bittmann, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Bittmann.
Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Rupp Funeral Home Chapel in Chisholm. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel with Fr. Paul Strommer officiating.
