Michael (Mike) J. Pershern

Mike was born in Gilbert, Minn., to John and Mary Pershern, immigrants from the former Yugoslavia.
Dad joined the Marine Corps and served in WWII and Korea. Dad’s account of how he enlisted in the Marines is one he loved to tell: his brother Mickey was already a Marine Raider on Guadalcanal, and Dad wanted to join him. When the recruiter stamped his enlistment papers “NAVY”, Dad said, “Oh no, I’m going to be a Marine.”
He approached a Marine Sergeant at the recruitment office, and said he would buy him a fifth of whiskey if he would get his papers changed. The Sergeant agreed and Dad ran five blocks and back to buy the whiskey, and the papers were changed to “MARINE.”
Three of his brothers also served in WWII. Dad also served in Korea, a place that did not hold fond memories, as he suffered the rest of his life from frostbite while stationed at the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.
Dad met Mom (Cecile) in San Francisco after WWII. Their meeting was another story he liked to tell. After a night of drinking with buddies, he was “holding up the wall” at the Greyhound bus terminal, where Mom worked. They struck up a conversation and ended up going for a cup of coffee. He said he knew she was the one and he must have been right; they were married for 60 years, until her passing in 2007.
Dad worked as a carpenter and project foreman, in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. He also constructed log homes for his son Dick and his daughter Angela. While he was often on the road during the week, he would load up the truck and take us camping at Waldo Lake or Clay Creek, on weekends.
He is survived by his brother, William (Virginia) Pershern, of Virginia, Minn., sons, Michael (Susan) Pershern, and Dick (Annette) Pershern; daughters, Angela Pershern and Alicia (Victor) Brinca;, granddaughters: Lauren (Jason) Waters, Meghan Pershern, Tabitha Brincat, and Tanelle (Dan) Azzato; great-granddaughter, Grace; and one great-grandson expected in December.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations (check or money order only) to the Mark and George Klobuchar VFW Post 4456, 224 Broadway, Gilbert, MN 55741, where Dad was a lifetime member.
Arrangements are with Smith Lund Mills, Cottage Grove OR
