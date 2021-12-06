Michael (Mike) Hugh Koski, 65, passed away on December 4, 2021 at Essentia Health in Virginia, Minn. due to COVID.
Mike was born January 4, 1956. He graduated from Horace Mann High School, Biwabik, Minn., in 1974. After high school he received his Associates of Arts Degree from Mesabi Community College, where he met the love of his life, Annette. Although not an immediate attraction (at least for Annette), they fell in love while putting on a production of “A Streetcar Named Desire,” with Mike playing Stanley and Annette playing Stella. After that first kiss, they couldn’t be separated. Mike and Annette were married June 4, 1977 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Virginia, Minn. They celebrated their 44th anniversary in 2021.
Mike worked as a millwright for Inland Steel for 20 years, and left Inland Steel to work for Martin Engineering as a Maintenance Service Technician as well as a Maintenance Planner. He ended his career as an instructor in the Industrial Maintenance Program for the colleges of the Northeast Higher Education District before entering a hard-earned retirement in 2017.
Throughout that time, Mike was an accomplished drummer, starting his musical endeavors and love of music by receiving his first drum set as a Christmas present at a very young age. By the age of 12, he was playing with a band and “booking gigs” at various high school dances and bars in downtown Biwabik. He had the privilege of playing and making long-lasting friendships with several talented musicians along the way.
Mike was active in the community as a member of the Knights of Columbus, Elks, Musicians Union, Steel Workers Union, and the Carpenters Union.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalea (Rose) Koski; and his father, Roy Koski.
Mike is survived by his wife, Annette of Britt; his daughter, Candice (Brian) Maxwell of Virginia; his siblings: Debbie (John) Jokinen of Virginia, Jean (Tom) Sogard of Savage, and John (Lesa) Koski of Hudson, Wis.; as well as several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Mass Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Fr. Brandon Moravitz will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik. Out of respect for the family, please follow all CDC guidelines. Memorials are preferred.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
