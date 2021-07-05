Michael “Mike” Gary Williams, 66, of Hoyt Lakes, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora, Minn.
He was born Dec. 12, 1954, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Harold and Mary Ann (Santema) Williams. He moved with his family to Hoyt Lakes around 1960 and later enlisted with the U.S. Army. He served his country eight years as a radio repairman with most of that time spent in Germany.
Following his military service, he worked for the Post Office in Minneapolis. Later, he moved back to Hoyt Lakes where he fixed fax machines and was a computer repairman. He enjoyed meeting new customers and becoming friends with them.
Survivors include his sister, Belinda (Richard) Westlund of Hoyt Lakes; and a brother, Glen Williams of Virginia; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mary Ann Williams.
Mike’s family would like to extend their gratitude for the excellent care and kindness of Essentia Health Hospice and the staff at Northern Pines in Aurora. You were all awesome for his end of life care.
Graveside service for Michael will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2 in the Hoyt Lakes Cemetery with Pastor Jeffrey Jones officiating. Military honors accorded by the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Color Guard.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.