Michael (Mike) C. Swartz

Michael (Mike) Swartz, 77, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, with his wife by his side.
Mike, the son of Ellsworth and Harriet (Pagenkopf) Swartz was born in Wyandotte, Mich., on Feb. 11, 1944, and moved with his family to Duluth, Minn., when he was five years old. After graduating from Denfeld High School in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Minot Air Force Base and assisted in the installation and targeting of the Minuteman Missiles in that part of North Dakota.
While stationed in Minot, he met the love of his life, Donna (Roen) Swartz. They married on July 2, 1966, and after his military discharge in Dec., 1966, they moved to Duluth, Minn. Mike was employed as Office Manager of Mathisen Tire Company in Superior, Wis., until transferring to their Virginia, Minn., store in November of 1969. In 1974, Mike became Manager of Erickson Freedom Valu convenience store in Virginia and retired after 32 years. Mike and Donna experienced many travel experiences during their 55 years of marriage. They loved Jackson Hole, Wyo. (visiting 14 times); Hawaii (5 times); cruises (3 times) and numerous fishing trips to Namakan and Rainy Lakes. After they both retired, they sold their house in Eveleth, purchased a motorcoach, and traveled the country for the next seven years. What exciting adventures they had while making many new friends along the way. After deciding to settle down, they made their final home in Mesa, Ariz.
His loving family includes: Wife, Donna; sisters, Patricia Farwell, Redmond, Wash., Dawn (Terry) Jordan, Proctor; Jill (Jerry) Carlson, Proctor; brother Steve Swartz, Brooklyn Park, Minn.; Aunts Ruth Johnson, Duluth, and Jean (Jack) Knutson, Maple Grove; best friends, Donna and Denny Moe; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Bruce Farwell and Gary Anderson.
A military service will be held on Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:45 a.m., at the Veterans Cemetery, Duluth, Minn.
Mike loved his family deeply and the many friends he made over the years. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. If you would like to contact Donna, feel free to send an E-mail to willie624@msn.com
