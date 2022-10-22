Michael ‘Mick’ Knaffla

On October 12, 2022, Mick spent his final hours surrounded by those he loved.

A Campfire Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 2:30 p.m. at Mick and Ranae’s home: 4624 Caribou Lake Road, Duluth, MN 55811.

