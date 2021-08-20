Michael “Mick, Bunkie” Paul Durkos passed away on May 5, 2021, at the age of 71.
He was born in Newtonfalls, Ohio, on April 2, 1950, to Marlene and Michael Durkos Sr. Mick was diagnosed with Polio during his childhood, but he never let it slow him down. He graduated with the class of 68’ at Newtonfalls High school. Through his love for music, he assisted in setting up for many of the 50’s and 60’s rock and roll concerts. He attended college for mechanical arts and worked in the field for a few years. He worked to make his way to Alaska, where he arrived in 1983. Mick was employed as a civil servant at the Army Corps of engineers in Anchorage, Alaska, where he proudly accepted the highest award ever given to a civilian for his design of the unit’s logo. He was an intelligent man who excelled at anything he did. After a short while in Alaska, he met Nancy. It took quite a bit of persuasion to get Nancy to go on their first date, but it did not take long until they were inseparable. They got married in June 1985 and returned to Nancy’s home on the Iron Range in 1991. Mick and Nancy shared many experiences and always had a story to tell; in 36 years there was never a dull moment. She will miss him tremendously and will have him in her heart forever.
Mike enjoyed fishing and frying the fish he caught. He made the best beer batter this side of Cotton. He loved to cook, so much so that he outshined Nancy in the kitchen. Towards the end of his life, he became a resident at Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minn., where he made many new friends – residents and staff. The “red button” particularly amused Mick, and he put it to good use.
Survived by his wife, Nancy; brother, Jim; sisters, Marlene “Cook”, Patty and Robin; half-sister, Diane; half brother, Davey; nephews, Adam and Aaron; niece, Stephanie; and various other nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Marlene and Michael Sr.; stepfather, Dave; father in-law, Ed; brother-in-law, Dick Delax.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.