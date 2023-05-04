Michael Louis (Micky) Ahlin, 85, of Hoyt Lakes, passed away on May 2, 2023, at the Northern Pines Nursing Home in Aurora, Minn.
Micky was born on December 22, 1937, in McKinley, Minn. He graduated from Gilbert High School in 1956 and attended Virginia Junior College and received a degree in business. He then attended the University of Minnesota Duluth where he received a degree in education.
Micky retired from the Clark County School District of Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2001. He worked at Erie Mining Company in Hoyt Lakes from 1972 until 1984, and prior to that he taught at the Keefe Elementary School in Hoyt Lakes from 1960 until 1972. Micky was passionate about teaching and took great pride in all the kids that he taught. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Josephine Ahlin; brother, Anthony Ahlin; sisters: Marjorie Fedora, Delores Hiti, Mary Ann Vukelich, Joan Lakosky, and Genevieve Laskowski.
Survivors include daughter, Joey Byrum (son-in-law Ricky) of Rockwall, Texas; son, Michael (daughter-in-law Laurie) of Carlton, Minn.; granddaughter, Regan Byrum of Rockwall, Texas; grandson, Michael Byrum of Rockwall, Texas; and sister, Rosemarie Kozel of New Brighton, Minn.
At Micky’s request, there will be a celebration of life for the immediate family at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Ahlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
