Michael Lee Stillwell, 73, of Kinney, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Mike was born Sept. 3, 1948, in Bemidji, Minn., to Robert and Gladys (Mikalson) Stillwell. He lived his early childhood on the family farm in the Becida area. He loved the family farm life and fondly recalled many memories from this time. At age 7 the family moved to Ely when his father started working at the Pioneer underground mine. He made many lifelong friends while attending school in that community, graduating from the Ely High School and attending Ely Community College.
Upon finishing his schooling he started working at Erie Mining Company, and from there to U.S Steel’s Minntac facility. He worked at Minntac for a few years, but then enlisted in the Army to serve his country in Vietnam. Numerous medals were awarded to him during his 2 year tour in Vietnam. Upon completing his service he returned home resuming his career at Minntac, where he subsequently met his future wife, Rhonda Tomberlin. He worked for many years as an electrician making a multitude of friends before retiring in 2003. Mike was a lifelong member of Pratt-Volden-Mickelson-Anderson American Legion Post 239 in Virginia, Minn.
Mike enjoyed spending time with his family, Sunday dinners, and hunting and fishing with his brothers and friends. He especially enjoyed watching his grandkids play baseball, football, and hockey. Mike was a wonderful friend, caring person and would give you the shirt off of his back. He will be missed by many and always remembered for his generosity and kindness. Mike loved to visit and tell jokes; it didn’t matter whether he knew you or not. He could strike up a conversation with a complete stranger and spend hours swapping stories; by the time the conversation ended he had made another friend. There are no words that can accurately describe Mike, but a few would be; best friend, best grampy, kind and caring father.
Mike is survived by daughters, Tonya (Alexander) Learmont, Tara (Matthew) Starc; and son, Gary Stillwell; brother, Thomas Stillwell; grandchildren Michael and Jimmy French, Hudson Learmont, Matthew, Trinity and Jacob Starc, Keithen, Cyrus and Gary Jr Stillwell, Timothy and Elijah Manzoline; nieces, Keiza (Dave) Besemann, Leah (Chris) Masucci, Brianna (Dan) Nordling; grandnieces and grandnephews, Anabella, Olivia and Isiah Besemann, Connor and Caleb Masucci, Kyleigh, Kaelynn and Kaleyce Nordling.
Mike’s “extended family” is made up of many special friends including: Greg French, Dianne French, Robert Jacobson, Richie Lind, Jeff and Gina Spartz, Ed Lach, Judy Holcomb, Michael Finn, Shaun Redfield, Tom Nikolanci, Darrell Wiltse, Milan Luzaich, Jeff West, Jeff, Jerry and Julie Kline, Mike Rossi, Mike Kilbride, John Bucca, the patrons of Liquid Larry’s, and so many others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Gladys; and brothers, Alton, Clayton and Robert.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Burial will be held in the Fern Township Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.