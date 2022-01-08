Michael Lee Anderson, 57, of Virginia, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center.
He was born July 11, 1964, in Virginia, the son of Paul and Hope (Helland) Anderson and attended Mountain Iron and Meadowlands Schools. After school, Mike lived in California and then returned to Virginia. He was employed as a truck driver for Wayne Transports, Inc for many years. Mike enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing, camping, and RVing. He loved spending time with his kids, and was accomplished at cooking and grilling.
Michael is survived by his mom, Hope Noland of Virginia; children: Matthew Anderson of Saco, Maine, Monica Anderson of Duluth, and Mason Anderson of Virginia; siblings: Michelle Anderson of Mountain Iron and Mark Anderson of McGregor; step brothers: Brian (Lisa) Grondahl of Britt and Kevin (Carrie) Grondahl of Amery, Wis.; half-brother: Steve (Kelsie) Anderson of Seabrook, Texas; stepmother, Julie Anderson of Mountain Iron; the mother of his children, Michelle Anderson of Palo; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends, including special friend, Cheryl Carlson of Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Anderson.
A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Mountain Iron Senior Center.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
