Michael L. Dobbs, 76, of Boynton Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
He was born Sept. 27, 1945, in Virginia, Minn., the son of George and Mary Jane (Stickney) Dobbs.
Mike grew up on the Iron Range in Leonidas, Minn., he served in the United States Army and then made his way to New York. In Kingston, N.Y., he made a life for himself. He raised a family and built a successful business, Ulster Uniform Service. He was known as “Dobber” by those who loved him and called him friend. He was a sports enthusiast, avid golfer, bowler and always the life of the party. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his family: Kelly Dobbs Corrigan (Rick), Natalie (fiancé Brian) Corrigan, Rachel Corrigan, Pamela (Hotaling) Dobbs, Michele Ferraro, Michael (fiancé Lori) Ferraro, Charlie Ferraro, Cole Ferraro; sister, Jane (Dennis) Palokangas; brother-in-law, Tony Jensen; aunts and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Patricia Jensen.
Mike was a Minnesota boy who became a New Yorker, retired to Florida but left his heart in Kingston, the place he called home.
There will be two celebrations to honor his life, a time for friends and family to gather: Dec. 4, 2021 in Kingston at one of his favorite hangouts, Twaalfskill 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and July 2, 2022 Eveleth, Minn.
