Michael Jon Niemi
April 29, 1970 — February 4, 2022
We celebrate the life of Michael Jon Niemi, who passed away on February 4, 2022, in San Francisco, California, at the age of 51. He passed away following a month-long battle with pneumonia caused by the Coronavirus. Michael was born on April 29, 1970, in Hibbing, MN, to Darrell “Fuzzy” Niemi and Sandra (Margo) Niemi.
At a young age Michael moved with his family to Perth Western Australia and later Winnipeg Canada, where he graduated from high school in 1988. Michael returned to Hibbing, working at Zimmy’s while attending Hibbing Community College. He continued his education at Arizona State University, earning a Master’s Degree in Architecture and Construction Management. Michael then joined Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction Company in San Francisco where he worked for 25 years, reaching the position of Senior Project Manager.
While living in San Francisco, Michael met his love, Yemil. They were married in an outdoor ceremony at the Triton Museum of Art in Santa Clara, California. Michael & Yemil proudly grew their family, adding two beautiful children; son, Aarre and daughter, Skye (10 and 7).
Michael had a passion for the arts and was an exceptional photographer. He had an eye for beauty with a special interest in detail and special effects. He was an avid art collector, co-owned an art gallery in San Jose and served on the Board of Director’s at the Triton Museum of Art. Michael traveled extensively including an internship in Spain, a trip to Egypt and many trips throughout Europe.
Michael was a kind, loving and devoted husband, father, family member and friend. His welcoming smile, willingness to listen, ability to find the positive in everyone and genuine concern for others, meant he was loved by all. He was a sentimental man who approached life with warmth, positivity, wit and humor. Michael touched many lives in his short 51 years.
Michael is survived by his wife, Yemil, and their children, Aarre & Skye, San Francisco CA; his mother, Sandra (Margo) Niemi, Hibbing MN; and his sister, Dr. Tracy (Niemi) Dawyduk, Akron OH. He will be missed by his honorary sister, Peg Hufnagel, Pittsburg PA; his dear in-laws; along with his countless aunts, uncles, cousins, coworkers and friends.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Darrell “Fuzzy” Niemi; grandparents, Eino and Elna Niemi, Mike and Ione “Cookie” Margo; aunt, Jean (Niemi) Smith; uncle, Donald Kirk; and cousin, Christopher Niemi.
A Celebration of Michael’s Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice in Michael’s name.
