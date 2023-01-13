Michael John Flannery, 66, of Aurora died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Michael was born on Sept. 24, 1956, to John and Hazel (Kingsley) Flannery in Crosby. Mike grew up and attended high school at the Horace Mann High School in Biwabik, Class of 1975. Following high school, he attended Brainerd Vo-Tech where he studied auto body repair. He had been employed by Lundgren’s in Eveleth before going to work as an over the road truck driver for his brother, Butch Peterson. He also worked as a logging truck driver for several years. Most recently, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for St. Louis County until his retirement. Mike continued to work on a part time basis following his retirement for C&W Dirtwork in Embarrass. Mike was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Palo. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, camping, snowplowing and entertaining his family and friends with his stories.
Survivors include his children: Michael White and Samantha (Bryan) Warren both of Aurora and Robert Flannery of Hoyt Lakes; three stepchildren from his former wife, Robin Litchy: Kristie, Lucas and Whittney; grandchildren: Marley and Elsa Warren, Lydia and Hazel Flannery, and Brooklyn and Ryder; five siblings: Marjorie Anderson of Aurora, Darrell “Butch” Peterson of Elk River, Edwin Peterson of N. Branch, David Peterson of McKinley, and Arlo (Carmen) Flannery of Aurora; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death a sister, Dorothy Siebert; two brothers-in-law: Leonard Anderson and Jim Siebert; a great-nephew: Walter Tessmer IV; and his parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Palo with Pastor Jeanne Madsen officiating. Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Waukenabo Cemetery in Aitkin County at a later date.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.