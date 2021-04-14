Michael James Giombetti

Michael J. Giombetti, 73, of Hibbing, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
He was born in Hibbing on March 21, 1948, to Eude “Jim” and Angelyn (Karpan) Giombetti. Mike grew up in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Hibbing and eventually raised his family there as well. Graduating with the Hibbing High School class of 1966, he attended two years of junior college in Hibbing and went on to achieve his Bachelor’s Degree in education as a history major from Bemidji State College. Mike married his wife of almost 50 years, Grace Drewlow, in 1973 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hibbing. He worked at US Steel for over 30 years where he started as a laborer and held many different positions as he climbed the ladder before retiring in 2003. Enjoying almost 20 years of retirement, Mike loved spending time with his family, bowling mixed doubles with his wife, golfing at the Hibbing Municipal Golf Course and especially eating chocolate and ice cream with his grandchildren. He bled purple for the Minnesota Vikings and enjoyed the simple things in life doing crossword puzzles, watching John Wayne movies, getting Sammy’s pizza on Sunday nights with family and eating ravioli at Valentini’s (no white sauce).
Michael is survived by his wife, Grace Giombetti; children, Erin (Travis) Wayne, Cindy (Chad) Davis and Steven (Shanna) Giombetti; sister, Lynn Wasvick; and grandchildren, Paige, Clara, Jordan, Nathan, Aiden and Tatum.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eude and Angelyn; brother-in-law, Jeffery Wasvick; and granddaughter, Emelia Wayne.
A private family memorial service for Michael will be held at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing and interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
